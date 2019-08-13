FELONY ARRESTS
Fernando Medina Escobedo, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 in Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
Shane James Mendez, 35, of Modesto was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 9 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Tyler James Lopez, 28, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 9 at the Glenn County Jail and booked on $80,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of felon in possession, prohibited person in possession of ammunition of a firearm and special allegations.
Ramon Ortega Guizar, 33, of Willows was arrested by law enforcement Aug. 7 on Fourth Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on a Federal Bureau of Investigations warrant for suspicion of distribute/transportation of narcotics.
Chad Williams Bauska, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $67,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property, carry a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges.
James Milton Buckley, 41, of Burson was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of smuggle controlled substance into prison and special allegation.
David John Carlile, 41, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Daves Fernandez, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 6 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Pedro Gil, 28, of Anaheim was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 and on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of smuggle controlled substance into prison and a special allegation.
Ernest Grant Lovett, 34, of San Fransisco was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Ezeqiuel Adolfo Arias, 28, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 11 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
Fredrick Louis Tarke, 59, of Meridian was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 9 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Courtny Diane Valenzuela, 31, of Klamath Falls, Ore., was arrested by CHP officer Aug. 8 on Interstate 5 near Orland a booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Glenda Jimenez McDaniel, 55, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 8 on Chapman in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Tristin Marie Hancock, 23, of Stonyford was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 8 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run property damage.