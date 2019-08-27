FELONY ARRESTS
Carlos Pedro, 21, of Oakland was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 25 on Highway 45 near Princeton and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed weapon, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Breanna Ruth Cross, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on County Road 8 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Chelsea Michelle Goodwin, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Carl Allen Green, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $89,000 bail and suspicion of crime against elder or dependent adult, false imprisonment, and other charges.
Michael Ivan Uribe, 22, of Colusa was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 on Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed weapon.
Aaron Jeremiah Potts, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 21 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Aaron Deon Dotson, 22, of Beaumont was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 21 at the state prison in Susanville and booked into Glenn County Jail on $105,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of prisoner in possession of weapon, and four special allegations.
Daniel Ryann Ramey, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 19 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Emily Maribi Delgadillo, 34, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Noel rivera Mendoza, 27, of Biggs was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 25 on Highway 45 near Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Pamela Rae Barsness, 57, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Marcus Dale Nelson, 29, of Gridley was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 19 on Scenic Road in Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Joe Martinez Aragon, 58, of North Highlands was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.