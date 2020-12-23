FELONY ARRESTS
T. J. Royce Morrison, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 19 on County Road 25 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, violation of probation and purchase or receive stolen vehicle.
Jaydien Mounivong, 20, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 on S. Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Zachary Brown Boster, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Gabriel Lopez Baez, 41, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Dec. 17 on Villa Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $57,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Lucky Bob Wyatt, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 17 on N. Crawford Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of force or attack with a deadly weapon, special allegation and other charges.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 50, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 15 on Malton Switch Road and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Heather Colleen Burrows, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Dec. 15 on Green Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Juan Antonio Medina, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Dec. 15 on Green Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Lisa Diane Acosta, 61, a transient was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 17 on Highway 45 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Kathleen Meckfessel, 70, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 16 on Culver Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Orb Abbot, 46, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 15 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.