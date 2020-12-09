FELONY ARRESTS
Sammy Lee Keller, 32, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 6 at the Ord Bend boat launch in Ord Bend and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Zulema Medina, 40, of Hamilton City was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 6 on Sierra Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
David Moreno, 36, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 5 on Mayhew Avenue in Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and no bail misdemeanor and felony warrants.
Sean Adam Talmadge, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 4 on S. Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of personal identification theft, conspiracy to defraud, and misdemeanor charges.
James Randall Vessels, 32, of Maxwell was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Dec. 4 and booked on $75,000 bail and suspicion of theft of personal identification and conspiracy to defraud.
Maria Montalvo Gomez, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 3 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary and other charges.
Stewart Jerome Enck, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 3 on N. Culver Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
James Randall Vessels, 32, of Maxwell was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Dec. 2 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $160,000 bail and suspicion of four counts violation of probation.
Elizabeth Lynn Armenta, 33, of Oroville was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 2 on County Road 9 in Orland on $40,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court and violation of probation.
Mary Edna Leste, 37, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 1 on French Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Jose Alfredo Huerta, 21, of Cedar Hill was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 1 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $185,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Anna Maria Rodriguez, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 30 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of forgery of a check.
Alton Claude Douglas Steele, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 30 at the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of possession of drugs/alcoholic beverage in jail and a special allegation.
DUI ARRESTS
Edilma Soto Cifuentes, 50, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 7 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Cristan Jesus Tofoya Martinez, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 5 on Pine Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Gregory Patrick Higginbotham, 39, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 2 on County Road 7 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.