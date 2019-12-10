FELONY ARRESTS
Jacob Clyde Hamilton, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 1 on County Road 68 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $275,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, threaten to commit a crime and kidnapping.
Jessica Lynn Mickelson, 34, of Orland was arrested by a Butte County Jail Dec. 1 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order and other charges.
Gardenia Vanessa Avalos, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 30 on Elm Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of theft of personal identification information with unlawful use.
Joel Hernandez, 35, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 30 on County Road P and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $56,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and a warrant for lewd or lascivious acts.
Dale Edward Taylor, 58, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 30 on A Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Missael Ledezma, 28, of Anaheim was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 29 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
William Donald Steele, 64, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 28 on Airport Road and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of possession of deadly weapon/dirk or dagger and other charges.
William Donald Jarman, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 27 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on a felony arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charges.
Tara Lynne Renda, 41, of Shasta Lake City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $80,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of three counts failure to appear in court on felony charges.
Stephan Daniel Roche, 40, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 on Sixth Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with death/bodily injury.
Jose Luis Garibay, 39, of Merced was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 26 on Paigewood Drive and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $34,000 bail and a parole hold for suspicion of violation of parole, assault with intent to commit bodily harm and other charges.
David Abraham Joseph, 26, of Fiddletown was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 26 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Alex Parra Miranda, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Nov. 25 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Nicolas Alvarez Diaz, 22, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 7 on Highway 32 in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.