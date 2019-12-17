FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan Scott Hanson, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 15 on Pacific Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of violation of parole and contempt of court.
Jacob James McDaniel, 31, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 15 on Pacific Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of forgery of a check.
Charles David Osborne, 36, of Willows was arrested at the Butte County Jail on Dec. 15 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of theft of identification and a special allegation.
Brian Jeffery Tindall, 46, of Chico was arrested by at the Butte County Jail on Dec. 15 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of vehicle theft and failure to pay restitution fine.
Juan Hernandez Abrego, 55, of Richmond was arrested at the Contra Costa County Jail on Dec. 14 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $290,000 bail and suspicion of oral copulation with child under 10 years, lewd act upon a child, harmful matter sent with intent of seduction or minor, and two counts give harmful matter to minor.
Citlalay Davila Lopez, 34, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 12 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and force or attack with a deadly weapon.
Lissette Marie Gomez, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of battery on custodial officer and a special allegation.
Melanie Dawn Derose, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 11 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of disobey a court order to appear or pay fine.
Daniel Ryann Ramey, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Dec. 11 on Third Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of rent for storage of controlled substance, and two counts violation of probation.
Christopher Brian Carney, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 11 on Sacramento Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $104,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court and other charges.
Chentel Marie Rios, 29, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Dec. 10 and booked on $24,000 bail and suspicion of two counts theft of personal identification for unlawful use, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Patricia Rodriguez, 51, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 10 on County Road 16 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.