FELONY arrests
Katherine Ivy Eggleston, 51, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 22 on County Road 18 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Armon Wayne Skidmore, 25, of Orland was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Dec. 22 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and warrants for suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Sonia Maria Acosta, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 22 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Matthew Kwame Andrews, 35, of Marysville was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 20 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 23, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 20 on County Road 6 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $180,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force, criminal threats and battery.
Michael James Phillips, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Dec. 19 at the probation office and booked/sentenced into the Glenn County Jail without bail on conviction of post release community supervision.
Francine Michelle Ortega, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 on French Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas and other charges.
Jacob James McDaniel, 31, of Willows was remanded by the court and booked into the Glenn County Jail Dec. 17 on $40,000 bail and suspicion of failure to pay restitution fine, auto theft with priors, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, violation of probation and other charges.
DUI arrests
Thomas Ray Cordero, 26, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 22 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Olivia Nikole Ascarrunz, 24 of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 21 on Highway 45 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Joana Gayle Ferguson, 53, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 19 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and a special allegation.
Humberto Nunez Reyes, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, a special allegation, and possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Heather Lee Beathalvarez, 46, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 16 on Walnut Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.