FELONY ARRESTS
David Alan Volmer, 40, of Clear Lake was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 16 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail, misdemeanor charges and a warrant for grand theft.
Pedro Chavez Vazquez, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 15 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Brian Vernon Ross, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 13 on Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Alberto Juan Barragan, 22, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 13 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jedediah Tyler Asbury, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 13 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $52,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Lena Lillian Forbes, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 12 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jose Octavio Sapien, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 12 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $95,000 bail and warrants for fraud to obtain aid, food stamp program violation, false affidavit as perjury, and failure to pay restitution fine.
Patrick Eugene Adam, 42, of West Minister was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 11 on N. Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $52,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
Amy Lee Geer, 42, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 11 on Date Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kyle Christopher Mings, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 11 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court.
Dennis Paul Womack III, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 11 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jade Cheyenne Bunn, 37, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 10 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on warrants for suspicion of failure to appear in court and vehicle theft.
DUI ARRESTS
Armando Lopez Osorio, 46, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 16 on Colusa Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $26,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court.
Naser Kraja, 45, of Cupertino was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 11 on County Road 62 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Salvador Argueta, 22, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 10 on Sacramento Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.