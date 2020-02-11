FELONY ARRESTS
Josiah Severs, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 8 at the Lassen County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Amy Ann Lukaszewski, 44, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 5 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $44,000 bail and arrest warrants for violation of probation.
Angelica Jane Moralez, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 5 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 5 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of build false compartment in vehicle to store controlled substance and other drug related charges.
Steven Garcia Hernandez, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 4 on Adams Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Mark Edward Mettler, 59, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 4 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charge,
Michael Rangel Rodriguez, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 4 at Lely Park in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture brass knuckles/leaded cane/billy club, and other charges.
James Christopher Toner Smid, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 4 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Lauren Lark Evans, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 3 on North Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of possession of drugs/alcohol in jail and other charges.
Michael James Phillips, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 3 at the probation department and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Mark Anthony Fox, 63, of Klamath, Ore., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 5 on County Road F in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a $3,500 arrest warrant for driving under the influence.
Brenda Ann Forbes, 49, of Arbuckle was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 3 on Highway 162 near Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.