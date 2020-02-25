FELONY ARRESTS
Daves Fernandez, 27, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 23 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $17,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, malicious mischief and other charges.
Felisha Anne Morrow, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 23 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $130,000 bail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charge and two counts disobey order of the court.
George Malcolm Dunlop III, 32, of Butte City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 22 on County Road Z in Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $104,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping and other charges.
Jeffery allan Bergquist, 40, of Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $31,000 bail and suspicion of force or attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely, misdemeanor charges and a no-bail warrant.
Hugo Gonzalez Mendoza, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 21 on the 700 block between First and Second streets in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $339,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, kidnapping, false imprisonment, child endangerment/abuse, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and obstructing public officers.
Zachary Miles Davis, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 19 on Murdock Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $177,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Allen Jeff Lindell, 48, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 19 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Saul Perez, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 18 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $157,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges and a state issued parole hold.
Phien Noi Khamsavang, 37, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 17 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a state parole hold.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel Anguiano Alvarez, 51, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 23 on County Road 200 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and hit and run.