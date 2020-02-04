FELONY ARRESTS
Matthew Kwame Andrews, 35, of Gridley was arrested at the Butte County Jail on Feb. 2 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court.
James Leonard Crawshaw, 24, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County Sheriff’s deputy Feb. 2 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Enrique Estrada Franco, 33, of Carmichael was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 2 on Cedar Hills in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $47,000 bail and suspicion of attach with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Allen Jeff Lindell, 48, of Orland was arrested at the Butte County Jail on Feb. 2 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order to appear or pay fine.
Adrian Rios May, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 2 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon and other charges.
Octavio Galvez Ramirez, 37, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 2 on Cedar Hills in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture, import, sale, supply or billy club or such weapon.
Gardenia Vanessa Avalos, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 1 on Elm Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $295,000 bail and suspicion of unlawfully obtain public aid, multiple welfare fraud and perjury.
Breanna Ruth Cross, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 1 at Circle K in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Alfonso Garcia, 23, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 31 on County Road 17 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Prisella Andreina Gonzalez, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 31 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of disobey and order of the court to appear or pay fine.
Cynthia Leann Fox, 29, of Oroville was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 30 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of grand theft and failure to appear in court.
Sunny Sayyaphom, 28, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 30 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dale Edward Taylor, 58, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 30 on Second Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
David Lee Hess, 31, of Oroville was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 29 at the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Timothy David Warren, 47, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 29 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Richardo Herrera Madera, 23, of Gerber was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 29 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $177,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, threaten crime with intent to terrorize and petty theft.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 28 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Rafael Ruvalcaba, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 27 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/possess/sale billy club/leaded cane and violation of post release community supervision.
Colton Scott Smith, 19, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 27 at Black Butte Mobile Home park and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and purchase or receive stolen vehicle.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Luis Romero Gonzalez, 23, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 2 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Juana Sonya Montez, 43, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 29 on Shasta Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on a suspended license.
Pushkaraj Atul Sakhare, 27, of Long Beach was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 29 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.