FELONY ARRESTS
Sean Adam Talmadge, 30, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 16 on Hoff Way in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $36,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Jose Alfredo Agustin Huerta, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 16 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court and failure to appear in court
Bryan Paul McLain, 18, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 14 on Broadway in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $110,000 bail and suspicion of force or attack with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol bodily injury and other charges.
Lauren Lark Evans, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 13 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court and contempt of court.
Matthew James Fleming, 57, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 13 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and trespassing.
Dustin Jeffery Springer, 22, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 13 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Brett Calvin Syndergaard, 26, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 13 on Mills Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $85,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
James Scott Beegle, 31, of Selma was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 12 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Richard Thomas Hodges, 32, of Anderson was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 11 on Highway 45 in Glenn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of possession of destructive device, destructive device, illegal possession of explosive device, receiving known stolen property, unlawful possession of tear gas, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Reyna Salinas Puente, 36, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 11 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARRESTS
Kevin Alexander Lockwood, 46, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs deputy Jan. 16 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Miguel Angel Marin, 27, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 13 on Shasta Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alberto Melesio Molina, 25, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 13 on Highway 99W at County Road 57 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.