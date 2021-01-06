FELONY ARRESTS
Maclovio Campos Rodriguez, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 3 on N. Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Juan Luis Torres, 35, of Olivehurst was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 1 on the 3800 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carry loaded firearm in public and possession of large capacity magazine.
Vivian Leanessa Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 31 on W. Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Julia Christina Langworthy, 33, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 30 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, bring drugs/alcohol into jail and other charges.
Alfonso Garcia, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 on County Road 17 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Ruth Haley Word, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 on Crawford Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $51,000 bail and warrants for suspicion of disobey order of the court and other charges.
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 27, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 28 on Colusa in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of disobey order of the court and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Cedillo Rodriguez Rojelio, 30, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 1 on Interstate 5 in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of concentrated cannabis.
Juan Pablo Pureco, 39, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 30 on County Road 24 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Christian David Sullender, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 29 at Sav-Mor Market in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ivan Martin Garcia, 20, of Yuba City was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 28 on County Road YY in Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run property damage and driving on a suspended license.