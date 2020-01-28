FELONY ARRESTS
Francisco Javier Figueroa Castillo, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 26 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Erika Lee Morais, 24, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 25 at the Colusa County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order/appear or pay fine.
Aaron Jeremiah Potts, 30, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 25 on Second Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Linda Jane Kelly, 64, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 24 on Colusa Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and other charges.
Paul Ponsagorn Ripley, 43, of Carmichael was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 24 in the Willows Superior Court and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of prohibited person own/possession of ammunition and other charges.
Christopher Dean Griffith, 27, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 23 on County Road 15 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Dennis Paul Womack III, 26, of Cottonwood was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on Jan. 22 and booked into the jail on $$75,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Arthur Alvarez, 41, of Vallejo was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 21 at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $66,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Ramiro Lozano Gutierrez, 50, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’ deputy Jan. 21 on Shasta Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Aaron Giovanni Hernandez, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs deputy Jan. 21 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with minor.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs deputy Jan. 21 on Southgate Drive in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold for violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Henderson Larry Foster, 28, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 26 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Arturo Rodriguez Esparza, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 25 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $11,000 bail and arrest warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Dustin Eugene Shelden, 30, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 24 on County Road 9 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.