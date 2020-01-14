FELONY ARRESTS
Carlos Antonio Corona, 28, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 12 on County Road 24 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
Carlos Barajas Martinez, 22, of Sacramento was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 12 in French Camp and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Andrew Jacob Burrows, 26, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s d1eputy Jan. 11 in Oroville and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $430,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court, sexual penetration with foreign object and other charges.
Michael Duane McClellan, 41, of Palermo was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 11 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of furnish minor with marijuana, violation of probation and other charges.
Teresa Ann Zuno, 37, of Shingleton was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 10 on County Road B and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Chelsey Coleen Westover, 28, of Vallejo was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 9 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Teliah Janez Metz, 32, of Anderson was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 8 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Gabriel Lopez Baeza, 40, of Willows was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court Jan. 8 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Martha Cedillo Chavera, 50, was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 8 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Matthew Benjamin Hatfield, 36, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 8 on Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Maria Conception Paniagua, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 8 at the Ace Hardware store in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Chelsey Coleen Westover, 28, of Vallejo was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 7 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $36,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas, bring narcotic/alcohol into jail and other charges.
Jamie Michelle Barbeiro, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 6 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Adrian Aumont Lee, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 6 on First Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $128,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, disobey an order of the court, and other charges.
Michael Shayne McDonald Blalock, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 6 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Michael Seth Wyckoff, 37, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 6 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Alfonso Garcia, 23, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 9 on County Road 17 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Lee Moloney, 61, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 9 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Scott Anthony Doud, 39, of Ontario was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 7 on Cortina Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.