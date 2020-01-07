FELONY ARRESTS
Jaymie Kay Skeslien, 40, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 5 at the Walmart in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Angela Renee Wilkins, 48, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 5 at the Walmart in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Mariah Lynn Wilkins, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 5 at the Walmart in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Elizabeth Lynn Armenta, 32, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Probation Department Jan. 2 and booked into to the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Lucas Michael Shoop, 28, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Probation Department Jan. 2 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $32,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Ruben Villegas Cruz, 27, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 1 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Omar Rahman Elogbi, 37, of Portland, Ore., was arrested at the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove Jan. 1 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Ethan Xavier Ford, 19, of Elk Grove was arrested at the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove Jan. 1 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Travis Allen Foster, 47, of Anderson was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 1 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on without bail on suspicion of fraud, criminal conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft.
Jamie Danielle Garland, 38, of Anderson was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 1 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
John Aron Talmadge, 33, of Orland was arrested and booked into the Glenn County Jail Dec. 31 without bail on a state department of corrections detainer.
Christopher James Loesch, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs' deputy Dec. 30 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of any assault weapon.
Daniel Juan Escobar Venegas, 20, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 5 on Highway 99w in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sofronio Gonzalez, 39, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 1 on Highway 32 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.