FELONY ARRESTS
Adrian Aumont Lee, 29, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 28 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $22,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
David Fuentes, 23, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 27 at Hamilton City Park and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $29,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Vanoy Kenny Yazzie, 34, of Winslow, Ariz., was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 26 on County Road D in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and felony driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Charles Ben Padilla, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 25 on Fern Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse/endangerment.
Richard Machael Jennings, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 25 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Paul Stuart Stephens, 55, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 25 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Destinie Samantha Folsom, 28, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 23 at the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center in Elk Grove and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 and an order for production for suspicion of escape from jail, special allegation, and other charges.
FELONY ARRESTS
Scott Edward Beavers, 50, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 28 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Miguel Renzo Grimaldi, 19, of Orangevale was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 29 on Interstate 5 near County Road 57 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.