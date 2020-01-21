FELONY ARRESTS
Bradley James Michaud, 48, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 18 on Fourth Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $107,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Steven Stoltenberg, 53, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 17 on County Road 19 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Joseph Paul Fratus, 19, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 16 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, failure to obey order of the court, and other charges.
Joshua Michael Pence, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 16 on Baywood Way in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $37,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Steven Dehoyos Hernandez, 49, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 15 on Jackson Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Kevin Dwayne Johnson, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 15 at Western Ready-Mix in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as transient sex offender.
Marco Antonio Martinez, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 15 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of lewd act upon a child.
Marcelo Rubio, 54, of Orland was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 15 on County Road M in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Rolan Earl Allred, 27, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 14 at the Napa State Hospital and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey lawful order of the court, battery by gassing of peace officer, battery of custodial officer and other charges.
Stewart Joshua Blanton, 39, of Linden was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 14 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $26,000 bail and suspicion of prevent/dissuade victim/witness, violation of protective order and other charges.
Jeremiah Michael Dock, 58, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 14 at the North Sonoma County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $90,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Cheynne Renee Heavrin, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 14 at the Napa State Hospital and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
John William Payne, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 14 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of four counts of forging a check.
Eric Johann Zimmerman, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Jan. 14 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Ma Del Rosario Molina Celis, 46, of Cedar Hills was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 13 on Villa Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $85,000 bail and suspicion of fraud to obtain aid and perjury.
DUI ARRESTS
Raul Reyes, 28, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 19 on Yolo in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cody Wayne King, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 18 on Highway 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Tomas Charles Blosser, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 15 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.