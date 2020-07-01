FELONY ARRESTS
Adrain Aumont Lee, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 28 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $22,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
John Willaim Payne, 44, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 26 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of contempt of court , failure to appear on felony charge and disobey court order.
Martha Cedillo Chavera, 50, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 25 on Sierra Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $56,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and misdemeanor charges.
Christian Sigala Castaneda, 29, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 24 and booked without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of disobey order of the court.
Lisa Marie Heavrin, 44, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of force or attack with deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely and other charges.
Christopher Dean Griffith, 28, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 23 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas.
Jeremiah Michael Dock, 58, a transient was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 22 and booked on $65,000 bail and warrants for suspicion of failure to appear.
Holden Gregory Pierce, 22, of Corning was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 22 and booked on $20,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of disobey court order.
Heather Ann Vincent, 35, of Magalia was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 22 and booked on $25,000 bail and an order of production for two counts unlawful use of personal identification information/falsely impersonate.
Tramaine Edwards Wilson, 37, of Chico was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 22 and booked on $100,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of rape of drugged victim.
DUI ARRESTS
Kraig Aaron Swearinger, 33, of Elk Creek was arrested by a CHP officer June 28 on County Road 57 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nathan Emmanuel Schmidt, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 22 on Highway 32 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dennis Jay London, 46, of Santa Cruz was arrested by a CHP officer June 22 at the northbound off ramp of Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.