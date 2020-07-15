FELONY ARRESTS
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 13 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Isnardo Lazaro, 23, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 12 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Felisha Anne Morrow, 39, of Corning was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court on July 10 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with death/bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, two special allegations, and two counts failure to appear on felony charge.
Fidel Rodriguez Beltran, 61, of Gridley was arrested at the Butte County Jail on July 10 and booked on $55,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of disobey and order of the court.
Larry Altamirano Sermeno, 26, of willows was arrested at the Butte County Jail on July 10 and booked on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex registrant.
Kyle Christopher Mings, 33, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on July 8 and booked on $50,000 bail and suspicion of two counts failure to appear, and burglary.
Michael Angel Rodriguez Rangel, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 8 on Fairview Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $105,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping and battery.
Brian Jeffery Tindall, 47, of Orland as arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 7 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
DUI ARRESTS
Frances Marian Freeman, 77, of Arbuckle was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 12 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Alvarez, 63, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer on July 11 on County Road 68 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Road on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Misael Leal Soto, 36, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer July 10 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Edwin Davis Hanson, 59, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 on County Road 303 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license.