FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel Gregory Vaughn, 23, of Colusa was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy at the Colusa County Jail on July 16 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Reyna Salinas Puente, 35, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy at the Butte County Jail on July 16 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Julia Christina Longworthy, 32, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 15 on Highway 99W in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Carlos Barajas Martinez, 23, of North Highlands was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 14 at the San Joaquin Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of disobey order of the court, failure to appear on felony charges, and other charges.
Charlie James Stinson, 30, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer July 14 on West Willow Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Gabriela Ruvalcaba Gonzalez, 22, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer July 19 on County Road 200 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Danielle Victoria Harper, 33, of Anderson was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 14 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.