FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher John Braun, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 26 on County Road 200 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Anthony Sean Francis, 18, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent July 25 on 650 N. Butte St., Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder.
Sean Cartwright Poindexter, 49, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 25 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
T.J. Royce Morrison, 26, was arrested by an Orland police officer July 24 on Newville Road in Orland and was booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jeffery Allen Haggar, 27, of Roseburg was arrested by an Orland police officer July 23 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 24, of Orland was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 23 and booked into the Glenn County Jail $37,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Anna Lola Brown, 33, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 22 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $42,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Jorge Hernandez Martinez, 52, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 22 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Steven Acevedo, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 21 on Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Michael Angel Rangel Rodriguez, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 21 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping, special allegation, violation of probation and other charges.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 21 on N. Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Raymond Tyler Little, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 21 on Cutting Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of theft or extortion of motor vehicle.
Joel Cardenas Mardrigal, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 20 on South Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Neil William Schweitzer, 38, of Clearlake was arrested by a CHP officer July 20 on Interstate 5 south of Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.