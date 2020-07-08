FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Jacob Abel, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 2 on Hoff Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $73,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and several counts of failure to appear in court.
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 2 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Joshua Michael Pence, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 2 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $42,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Kyle Christopher Mings, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and disobey court order.
Hector Miguel Mora, 37, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $205,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Julian Arturo Martinez, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 29 on Roosevelt Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of deadly weapon/dirk or dagger and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Jesus Ambriz Aparicio, 36, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer July 5 on County Road Z and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Arturo Francisco Bermudez, 22, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 on Highway 32 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alfonso Garcia, 23, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 4 on E. Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on a suspended license.
Eric Mercado Parra, 20, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 3 on Eva Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and $5,000 bail.
Christopher John Freeman, 41, of Big Sur was arrested by an Orland police officer June 29 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.