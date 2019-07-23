FELONY ARRESTS
Alton Claude Douglas Steele, 35, of Orland was arrested by a state parole officer July 21 at Lollipop Land Park in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without parole on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 20 on Date Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of parole and other charges.
Guadalupe Villa, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 19 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse/endangerment and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant..
Michael Shane McDonald Blalock, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 18 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 and suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property.
Ramiro Lozano Gutierrez, 50, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 18 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Travis Eugene Banghart, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 17 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a no bail arrest warrant for suspicion of purchase or receive stolen property.
Jesus Hector Delao Hinojosa, 22, of Bay Point was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on July 17 and booked into the jail on $80,000 bail and felony arrest warrants for suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, special allegation/ DUI alcohol/drugs, and DUI alcohol causing bodily injury.
Robert Mathew Williams, 62, of Sprague River, Ore., was arrested by a state parole officer July 17 at the Klamath County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a no bail parole hold for violation of parole.
Travis Eugene Banghart, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 16 at the Glenn County Jail and booked on $45,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of contempt of court and failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Tyler James Lopez, 28, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 16 on Bush Way in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Cody Alan Surber, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 16 on Walnut Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $132,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation, and several misdemeanor warrants.
James Dean Corneliussen, 53, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 15 on Plumas Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of lewd act upon a child.
Daniel Brian Fallon, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 15 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $140,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of battery on peace officer, battery on peace officer, special allegation of battery on peace officer and vandalism.
Raul D Lopez, 41, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 15 on County Road MM in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and a parole hold on an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to register as sex offender, and violation of parole.
DUI ARREST
Arturo Javier Perez, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 18 on Glenwood Lane in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.