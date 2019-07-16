FELONY ARRESTS
Brien Gilbert Hamilton, 60, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 14 on the 4500 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Stephan Ross Shanks, 28, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy J7uly 13 on County Road 53 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court and contempt of court.
Tyler James Fox, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 12 on the 1100 block of County Road 99 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of child stealing.
T.J. Royce Morrison, 25, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 12 on Main Street in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Ethan Xavier Ford, 19, of Elk Grove was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 11 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on a warrant hold. He was also arrested by an Orland police officer on July 10 on Shasta Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
James George Heywood, 42, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a state parole officer July 11 on Commerce Lane and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 11 on Plumas Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail, a parole hold and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Dallas Wayde Wright, 34, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer July 10 on Interstate 5 in Corning following a police chase from Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, a warrant for grand theft, and evading a peace officer.
Christopher Dean Griffith, 27, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 9 on Paigewood in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Tommy James Hazelton, 33, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 9 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and a parole detainer and other charges.
Gabriela Paula Marquez, 51, of Mountain View was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 9 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on arrest warrants for suspicion of rent space to store controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana, special allegation and failure to pay restitution fine.
Ruth Haley Word, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 8 on Laurel Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $502,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping and other charges.
DUI ARREST
Joana Gayle Ferguson, 53, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer July 13 on County Road 306 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tristan James Diller McIntyre, 23, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer July 13 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Anthony O’Connell, 43, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer July 13 on Highway 162 near County Road ZZ and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Pamela Yvonne Rafoth, 65, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 12 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $7,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and contempt of court.