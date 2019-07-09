FELONY ARRESTS
Miguel Martinez Hernandez, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 6 on Pacific Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $57,000 bail and arrest warrant for suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14.
Emmanuel Montalvo Mercado, 27, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 6 on the 6300 block of County Road 16 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and a warrant hold for suspicion of possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
Priscilla Ann Ayala, 38, of Yakima, Wash., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 5 near the Blue Gum in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, forgery and misdemeanor charges.
Daren Mallard, 55, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 5 on Stony Creek and Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Sofia Perez Morua, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 4 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and mayhem.
Dvontrique Keshon Davidson, 23, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer July 3 on Interstate 5 north of Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Prisella Andreina Gonzalez, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 3 on the 2700 block of County Road R in Bayless and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $259,000 bail and suspicion of threaten school/public officer/employee, burglary, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, attack with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charges.
Gabriel Lopez Baeza, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 1 at the probation office and booked into Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARREST
Nicholas Allen Madden, 32, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 7 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.