FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Brian Carney, 33, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail July 28 on $80,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of battery and special allegation of battery with serious bodily injury.
Jacob James McDaniel, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 27 on Airport Drive in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Cecilia Lopez Perez, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 26 on Highway 99 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $170,000 bail and suspicion of unlawfully obtain public aid, fraud to obtain public aid, false affidavit as perjury, and five counts of perjury.
Daniel Ryann Ramey, 37, of Orland was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court July 26 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of rent facility for storage of controlled substance.
Colton Scott Smith, 19, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 26 on County Road 18 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Larry Allen Blosser, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 24 on the train tracks near Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $4,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Lisandra Sandoval, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 24 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of theft/embezzlement.
Jose Alfredo Marmelejo, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 23 on the 4500 block of County Road FF in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $510,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize, burglary, false imprisonment, and two counts violation of probation
Virginia Rose Ruvalcaba, 31, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 23 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
David Hernandez, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on Second Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Dawn Marie Loucks, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on Sycamore Park in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse.
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 25, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail July 22 and booked into the jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARRESTS
Abelardo, Gomez Santiz, 46, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer July 27 on Broadway in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alexandria Cady Carney, 33, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer July 25 on Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Cristian Reyes, 24, of South Gate was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 on Interstate 5 near Delevan Road and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.