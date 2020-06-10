FELONY ARRESTS
Matthew James Fleming, 57, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 7 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of disobey court order.
Gavin Singh Malhi, 35, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 7 on Monterey Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Robert Michael Koscki, 32, of Capay was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 6 on Cutting Avenue in Capay and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of cruelty/theft of dependent/elder adult, obstruct/resist executive officer, battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Colton Eugene Wegner, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 6 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Victor Theodore Delgadillo, 36, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 4 on Sierra Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of shoot at inhabited dwelling/occupied building.
Christopher Lynn George, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 2 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $58,500 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and battery.
DUI ARRESTS
Omar Flores Colina, 19, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer June 4 on County Road 30 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.