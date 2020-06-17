FELONY ARRESTS
Vien Khamsavang, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 13 on Railroad Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, and other charges.
Martin Flores-Gonzales, 28, of Willows was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court June 12 on W. Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Jjankun Yang, 51, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 11 on County Road F in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and rent space for storage of controlled substance.
Daniel Brian Fallon, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 10 at the Ascadero State Hospital and returned to custody without bail on suspicion of assault, force or attack with a deadly weapon, violation of court order to prevent domestic violence, battery by gassing of peace officer, special allegation, battery and other charges.
Ruben Villegas Cruz, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 9 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and arrested warrants for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Amie Leigh Douglas, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer June 9 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death and violation of probation.
Everett Michael Daniel Maghan, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 9 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism, burglary and other charges.
Hank Daniel Butterfield, 41, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 8 on County Road KK in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel Davalos, 18, of Williams was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 13 at Stony Gorge Boat launch in Stonyford and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of use of watercraft while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Phelan Cordell Fred, 35, of Lakeport was arrested by a CHP officer June 13 on Highway 162 in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bradley Aaron Burrows, 27, of Grindstone was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 8 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.