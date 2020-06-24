FELONY ARRESTS
Heather Lee Beath Alvarez, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 21 on County Road 39 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten to commit a crime which results in great bodily injury and crime against elder/dependent adult.
William Donald Jarman, 30, of Willows was arrested on County Road 21 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Hannah Simone Reed, 43, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 17 on an arrest warrant for suspicion of battery on custodial officer Charles Ben Padilla, 33, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 16 and booked on arrest warrants for disobey court order.
Raul Tito Perez, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 16 on East Street in Orland and booked into Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI ARRESTS
Jacqueline Carrillo, 34, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer June 20 on County Road VV in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sarah Crystal Gardner, 32, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer June 20 on County Road 48 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jesus Diaz Morales, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 20 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Harry Clinton James, 58, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 18 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Inafo Ihakau Lange, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer June 16 on Interstate 5 north of Wilson Court and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Daniel Rat Hodson, 30, was arrested by a CHP officer June 15 at the Glenn Medical Center and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.