FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher John Braun, 44, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s department May 31 on County Road N near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Gavin Singh Malhi, 35, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 30 on Monterey Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Alan Roe Kyler, 62, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kameron Willie Joseph, 24, of Oakland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public.
Fernando Montalvo, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 25 on County Road 200 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of sexual penetration with foreign object with force and sexual battery.
Steven Stoltenberg, 53, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 25 at Library Park in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
John Wayne Capistrand, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 24 on Seventh Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and other charges.
Johan Gutierrez, 23, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer May 24 on the 3700 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with death/bodily injury and hit and run resulting in death/injury.
DUI ARRESTS
Vernon Lavon Pryor, 79, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 30 on Commerce Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dakota Kaelen Kurts, 24, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer May 27 on County Road 29 in Ord Bend and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.