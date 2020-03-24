FELONY ARRESTS
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 21 on Laurel Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
David John Carlile, 41, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer March 18 on Plumas Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Matthew James Fleming, 57, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 17 in the alley between Fifth and Sixth streets in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order to appear/pay fine.
Fidel Garcia Junior, 48, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 16 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Colton Scott Smith, 19, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 16 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Robert Walter Taresh, 49, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 16 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $34,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Gilbert Cabral, 70, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer March 21 on Highway 32 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lucio Salazar, 34, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 21 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, giving false identification to officer and driving without a license.
Alyssa Rae Chandler, 23, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer March 17 on Interstate 5 near Highway 32 and was booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.