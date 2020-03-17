FELONY ARRESTS
Alton Claude-Douglas Steele, 35, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of child molestation, violation of parole and other charges.
Hank Daniel Butterfield, 41, a transient was arrested by an Orland police officer March 14 on the 3900 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Colton Scott Smith, 19, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 on the 3900 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and purchase or receive stolen vehicle.
Sergio Efrain Gaspar, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 14 on County Road 15 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $136,000 bail and a no bail warrant hold for suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, violation of protection order, willful cruelty to child and misdemeanor arrest warrants.
Zulema Medina, 39, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer March 13 on Main Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Margaret Kelly, 27, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 12 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Johnathan Perry Bush, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 11 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail for suspicion of first degree burglary and receiving known stolen property, and a no bail arrest warrant.
Jessica Kay Henderson, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 11 on Benson Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jesse Delgado Portillo, 46, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 11 at the Sacramento County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Craig Allen Kidd, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 10 on the 4200 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jaymie Kay Skeslien, 40, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer March 10 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $19,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
Marty John Castillo, 39, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer March 9 on Garden Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.
Brittany Danielle Glass, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 9 on Fern Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 9 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture, import, sale, supply or possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
Charles Ben Padilla, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Task Force agent March 9 on Fern Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of manufacture a controlled substance, rent storage for distribution of a controlled substance, receive known stolen property, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel James Samansky, 33, of Gridley was arrested by a CHP officer March 15 on County Road 29 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Victor Oliva Sanchez, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 15 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Claudio Garcia-Espinoza, 30, of Nelson was arrested by a CHP officer March 13 on Highway 45 in Glenn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.