FELONY ARRESTS
Andres Juarez Alvarez, 50, of Yuba City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 1 at the Sutter County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and rent storage unit for sales of a controlled substance.
Desirae Starr Shoumounejad, 23, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 9 on Woodward Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of violation of probation.
Noah Ryan Coats, 38, of Orland was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 28 on County Road I in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Sean Jospeh Idzinski, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 28 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/import/sale or possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
Charles Lloyd Smith, 32, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 26 at the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Nathan Jacob Paul McGill, 22, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 26 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of of violation of probation.
Eric Adrian Martinez, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 26 on Fern Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Kyle Christopher Mings, 33, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on Feb. 26 on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Jeremy Lee Deaton, 43, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 25 at the probation office and booked into Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Eugene Michael Walsh, 40, of San Andreas was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 25 at the Lake County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Dennis Kenneth Wilkison, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 25 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $17,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Justin Michael Hazlett, 43, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 24 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of rape of drugged victim.
Zulema Medina, 39, of Hamilton City was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 24 on Main Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 49, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 24 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $61,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property, felony committed while on bail, bring narcotic/alcohol in jail and failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Armando Guerra, 30, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 28 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Fidel Rodriguez Beltran, 61, of Gridley was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 on Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol, and a warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cristian Alejandro Abrica, 24, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 25 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $7,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, exhibition of speed and resist delay police officer.
Anthony Z Norton, 23, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 25 on Walnut Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.