FELONY ARRESTS
James Philip Thomas, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County Sheriff’s deputy March 8 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $46,000 bail and suspicion of oral copulation and other charges.
Elizabeth Lynn Armenta, 32, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail March 6 and booked into the jail on suspicion of theft of personal identification information for unlawful use and conspiracy.
Alex Parra Miranda, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 5 on Highway 99 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $183,000 bail and suspicion of theft or extortion of motor vehicle, carry loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, violation of probation, failure to appear on felony charge, and several misdemeanor charges.
Sharon Lea Pelagio, 53, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer March 4 on Highway 162 west of County Road FF and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $43,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Heidi Nicolette Sanchez, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 4 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of assault with firearm on person, attack with a deadly weapon, and failure to pay restitution fine.
Justin Michael Chapman, 35, of Eureka was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 3 at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Marcos Duran Marmolejo, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 3 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and an out-of-county detainer.
Leo James Patrick, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 3 at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and a parole detainer.
Benjamin Glenn Pierce, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 3 at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and a parole detainer.
Walter Joseph Schambach, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 3 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Colton Scott Smith, 19 of Orland was arrested by a an Orland police officer March 3 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and driving on a suspended license.
Rebecca Diane Bochantin, 48, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 2 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Braulio Sixtos Tomas, 47, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer March 7 on County Road 9 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Armando Guerra, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 6 at the Walmart parking lot in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of open container while driving.