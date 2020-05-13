FELONY ARRESTS
Omar Aguilar, 39, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 10 on Eighth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Alex Parra Miranda, 26, of Orland was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court on May 8 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and several misdemeanor charges.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 40, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer May 8 on Canton Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Michael Jacob Abel, 20, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 5 on the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 5 at County Road 33 in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of billy club, violation of probation, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Clifton Byrd, 61, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer May 10 on County Road 20 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Vidal Luis Hernandez Junior, 32, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer May 7 on Roosevelt in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of reckless driving on highway, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Derrick Thomas Pulliam, 37, of Vacaville was arrested by a CHP officer May 7 on Highway 32 at County Road 5 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Keo Thakhamphou, 39, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 4 on Peach Circle in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license for DUI and driving under the influence while on probation of a prior DUI.