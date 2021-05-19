FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Charles Zeigen, 52, of Butte City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 12 on County Road 70 in Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Mathew Paul Clark, 43, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 12 on County Road N in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $203,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, rape and other charges.
Tad Gene Harris, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 12 on Eighth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $110,000 bail and suspicion of rape with force/violence and oral copulation with force/violence.
Alejandro Rodriguez Cisneros, 30, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer May 13 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Michael Brian Sullivan, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 13 on the 3900 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of fail to register as sex offender, possession of controlled substance, child abuse/endangerment, misdemeanor charges and a no bail arrest warrant.
Summer Brandy Arnold, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 13 on the 3900 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse/endangerment and other charges.
Zulema Medina, 40, of Hamilton City was arrested by a state parole officer May 16 on Broadway in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Eloy Punzo Orozco, 58, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 13 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Carlos Sanchez, 55, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer May 16 on Highway 45 south of Highway 32 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.