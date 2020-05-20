FELONY ARRESTS
Matthew Clarence Criner, 26, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 16 on Church Street in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism and misdemeanor battery on person.
Christopher Wayne Raygoza, 36, of Orland was arrested by law enforcement May 16 on A Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of any assault weapon.
Jose Juan Rodriguez, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 15 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of second degree burglary.
Gilberto Medauday Rubio, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 15 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of second degree burglary.
Jacob Kennedy Cummings, 27, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 14 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $32,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Aden Loren Edwards, 20, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
Betty Sue Edwards, 68, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
Jerrud Loren Edwards, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
Randall Loren Edwards, 65, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
Carlos Luis Miguel Gardea, 23, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
Robin Suzanne Kellerstrass, 41, of Willits was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
Cholena Maria Ross, 19, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent May 13 on County Road 27 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, rent storage unit for distribution/manufacture of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance.
James Robert Wolfsgruber, 30, of Grass Valley was arrested by a CHP officer May 13 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
James Christopher Brazil, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order.
DUI ARRESTS
Larry Adam Davis, 48, of Angels Camp was arrested by a CHP officer May 17 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Anthony Pianfetti, 47, of Manteca was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Tabitha Marie Sharkey, 41, of Henderson, Nev., was arrested by an Orland police officer May 14 on Commerce Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, carry a concealed firearm, and driving under the influence of alcohol.