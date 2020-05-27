FELONY ARRESTS
John Wayne Capistrand, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 24 on Seventh Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and other charges.
Johan Gutierrez, 23, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer May 24 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with death/bodily injury and hit and run resulting in death or injury.
Tara Leigh Bessmer, 34, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on May 22 and booked on $20,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of second degree burglary, special allegation, and other charges.
Barry Jan Hancock, 67, of Gridley was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 22 on Eureka Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order and other charges.
Maria Montalvo Gomez, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary, child abuse/endangerment and other charges.
Michael Jacob Abel, 21, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 21 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary and other charges.
Steven Acevedo, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 20 on County Road 48 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $23,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Mary Edna Leste, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 20 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Colton Scott Smith, 20, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 20 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Jonathan Alan Bryan, 43, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 19 on County Road 14 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury/death and threatens to commit a crime which results in great bodily injury.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 18 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Michael James Phillips, 35, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 18 on County Road 39 in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Alberto Ricardo Robles, 48, of Gridley was arrested by a CHP officer May 23 on County Road 61 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Salvador Hernandez Navarro, 39, of Sebastopol was arrested by a CHP officer May 22 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and driving while license suspended for DUI.
Elizabeth Heather Zakheim, 37, of Los Angeles was arrested by a CHP officer May 20 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.