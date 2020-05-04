FELONY ARRESTS
Artemo Martinez, 48, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 3 on County Road N in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Charles Everett Nathan, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 3 on Highway 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $59,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Matthew Clarence Criner, 26, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 30 at the Glenn County Jail and booked without bail on suspicion of vandalism.
Christian David Sullender, 30, of Orland was arrested by at the Glenn County Jail April 30 and booked on $10,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult through fraud/forgery, felon in possession of a firearm, vandalism, and violation of probation.
Gerardo Andrade Ortiz, 28, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 29 on County Road 23 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession f a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and child abuse/endangerment.
John Wesley Montgomery, 55, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 29 on Sacramento Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse/endangerment, injure wife or child, and attack with a deadly weapon.
Venus Marie Colquitte Montgomery, 52, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 29 on Sacramento Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of injure wife or child.
Julia Christina Langworthy, 32, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 29 on Highway 99W in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Dennis Kenneth Wilkinson, 30, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail April 28 and booked on $20,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of vehicle theft with priors.
Michael Videl Bradley, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on East Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terroroze.
Matthew Clarence Criner, 26, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on County Road 306 in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and malicious mischief.
Robert Walter Taresh, 49, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer April 27 at the Glenn County Jail and booked without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
William Ryan Hook, 37, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on County Road VV in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a license suspended for DUI.