FELONY ARRESTS
Stephen Kraig Green, 49, of Princeton was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 8 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $49,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Jeremy Joseph Clift, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 8 on Merrill Avenue in Willows and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and other charges.
Tammy Louise Lablue, 59, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 7 on Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of accessory and misdemeanor charges.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 50, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 7 on Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $190,000 bail and suspicion of four counts disobey order of the court, contempt of court and other charges.
Chentel Marie Rios, 30, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 7 on Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, accessory and other charges.
Gerardo Carrasco, 45, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 6 at the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $90,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft of firearm, auto theft with prior, special allegation and other charges.
Emilio Emmanuel Sanchez, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 6 on East South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $2,400,000 bail and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child.
Maclovio Campos Rodriguez, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Nov. 5 on County Road 12 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Heather Lee Beathalvarez, 44, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Nov. 5 at the Orland Inn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of steal from dependent/elder adult.
Rockford James Bell, 39, was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 4 on Papst Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle, vehicle theft and other charges.
Allen Jeff Lindell, 48, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Nov. 3 and booked into the jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, cruelty to child with possible injury or death and other charges.
Jaymie Kay Skeslien, 41, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 3 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of contempt of court and disobey order of the court.
Jose Luis Garibay, 40, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 3 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, disobey order of the court and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Samantha Asley Mae Gish, 25, of Colusa was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 4 on County Road 44 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.