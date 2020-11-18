FELONY ARRESTS
Raven Marie Chapter, 36, of Jamestown was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 15 on N. Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail for suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, and a parole hold for violation of parole.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 15 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Alexander Phillip White, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 14 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $185,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, willful cruelty to child/possible injury or death, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Tyler James Fox, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 11 on the 4500 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property.
Maria Ashley Hernandez Morinda, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 10 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
Bryan Paul McLain, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Nov. 10 on N. Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of four counts violation of probation.
James Adolph Gibbs Jr., 40, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 10 on County Road P in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, purchase or receive stolen vehicle and misdemeanor driving without a license.
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 9 on N. Humboldt Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and misdemeanor under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI ARRESTS
Jason Arthur King, 47, of Hidden Valley was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 15 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and felony bring alcohol/drugs into jail.
Jenna Rose Combs, 27, of Baylis was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 14 on County Road X in Baylis and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bryan Stuart Henn, 33, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 13 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.