FELONY ARRESTS
Alfonso Garcia, 23, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 3 on County Road 17 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Brian Xavier Aguayo, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 2 on Colusa Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Margaret Patricia Mary Beegle, 28, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 2 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of accessory.
Anthony Michael Pacheco, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 2 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $29,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Hannah Simone Reed, 43, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 1 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $34,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance in jail, unlawful possession of tear gas, violation of probation and other charges.
Onisha Sue Perez, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 31 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Gabriel Lopez Baeza, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 30 on Villa Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $29,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Pedro Chavez Vazquez, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 30 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Rafael Ruvalcaba, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs’ deputy Oct. 30 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Walter Joseph Schambach, 41, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 30 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jessica Kay Henderson, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 29 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Duane McClellan, 41, of Palermo was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 28 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $41,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARRESTS
Patrick Nolan Kelley, 28, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 1 at Double EE gas station in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, and willful cruelty to a child.
Gabino Munoz Flores, 38, of Lodi was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 30 on County Road P in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Aricka Azevedo Monroe, 42, of Maxwell was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 29 on the 1400 block of County Road 99W and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Douglas Ray Wilds, 63, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 29 on Highway 32 near County Road RR and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Claudia Santillan Sanchez, 34, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 29 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Marcelino Tepectepec, 44, of Fresno was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 29 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.