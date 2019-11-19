FELONY ARRESTS
Brandon Scott Paillon, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 16 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of escape from jail while charged with a felony and six special allegations.
Alex Parra Miranda, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 13 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court and other charges.
Adrian Aumont Lee, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 11 on Yolo in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $44,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and vandalism.