FELONY ARRESTS
Baltazar Flores Gomez, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 10 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $272,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed weapon, willful discharges of firearm in negligent manner, shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, and possession of high capacity magazine.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 49, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 10 on Gable Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $33,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, burglary and other charges.
Artemio Mungia Zejada, 23, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 9 on County Road 16 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
James Michael Uznanski, 33, of Paradise was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 9 on County Road 200 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and battery.
Eduardo Del Rio Venegas, 24, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 8 on County Road 23 and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole.