FELONY ARRESTS
Elizabeth Lynn Armenta, 32, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 24 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Greg Daniel McCloud, 41, of Colusa was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 23 and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Samantha Jillian Blake, 22, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 22 at the Glenn Medical Center and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of theft and unlawful use of personal identification.
Pedro Quin Cuin, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 19 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $164,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Grayson Price Smith, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy at the Glenn County Jail and booked on $87,000 bail and suspicion of purchase or receive stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and other charges.
Ruth Haley Word, 33, of Willows was arrested by Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 19 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and assault.
Carlos Prentice Hill, 27, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 18 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of battery with great bodily injury, attack with a deadly weapon, and assault.
Allen Jeff Lindell, 47, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 18 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of deadly weapon-dirk/dagger.
Rigoberto Campos, 40, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 24 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Sidronio Castrejon Capote, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 24 on Interstate 5 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Jose Luis Garbay, 39, of Merced was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 23 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $13,000 bail and suspicion f driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Juan Marcos Jimenez, 35, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 23 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Chentel Marie Rios, 29, of Orland was arrested by at the Glenn County Jail on Nov. 18 and booked into the jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful for a person to drive under the influence of drugs and other charges.