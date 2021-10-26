FELONY ARRESTS
Felipe Joaquin Cortes, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 18 on Crawford in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and other charges.
Cristian Marino Gamez-Gonzalez, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 18 on Stony Creek in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of purchase or receive stolen vehicle and other charges.
Steven Mitchell Butler, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 19 on County Road G in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Steven Mitchell Butler, 30, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on Oct. 20 and booked into the jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court.
Andrew Jacob Burrows, 28, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 21 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jorge Hernandez Martinez, 53, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 21 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Angel Michele Bush, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 on N. Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Rafael Llonidi Saligan, 33, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 23 on Linwood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of receive known stolen property, possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Michael Anthony Rogers, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 23 on County Road DD in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration, unlawfully posses tear gas and other charges.
Carlos Ernesto Guzman Hernandez, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 on County Road 15 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Aaron Charles Foster, 46, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 at the Black Bear Dinner in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of purchase or receive stolen vehicle.
Rafael Llonidi Saligan, 33, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 23 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Roy Acuff Benningfield, 33, of Bucoda, Wash., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 24 on County Road 58 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dave Raymond Campbell, 51, of Willows was arrested by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer Oct. 24 at the Sacramento River Wildlife Refuge in Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Dean Allen Short, 62, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 24 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon-dirk/dagger.
DUI ARRESTS
Jesse Phillip Perez, 25, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 19 on Highway 32E in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Kaylee Nicole Trudeau, 32, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 22 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brandon Michael Boers, 29, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 24 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.