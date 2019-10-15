FELONY ARRESTS
Hector Blanco Contreras, 52, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 on County Road 200 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict injury upon a child.
Maria Teresa Ortiz Tapia, 50, of Sacramento was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and a special allegation.
German Garcia Ramos, 37, of Sacramento was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and a special allegation.
Luis Edgar Flores, 31, of Maxwell was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 12 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold for suspicion of violation of parole.
Barry Jan Hancock, 67, of Sacramento was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 12 on Highway 45 in Glenn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration, bring drugs into jail and other charges.
Daniel Jesse Tolosa, 19, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 12 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, receive known stolen property, burglary and malicious mischief.
Bartolo Villasenor, 34, of Bridgeport, Wash., was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Oct. 12 and booked on $50,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years.
Christopher Elvers, 28, of Anderson was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 10 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail.
Jonathan Alan Bryan, 43, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 10 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
T. J. Royce Morrison, 25, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 8 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
William Barry Heavrin, 45, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 8 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Richardo Garcia, 27, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 7 at the Napa State Hospital and returned to the custody of the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault with intent to commit bodily harm, criminal conspiracy, three special allegations, attempted murder, attack with a deadly weapon/use of firearm and murder.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 7 on Sycamore Street and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $34,000 bail and suspicion of transportation of a controlled narcotic substance and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Adolfo Estevan Luna, 25, of Woodland was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 13 on Interstate 5 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and child endangerment.
Russell Leroy Maben, 42, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 12 on Front Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Miguel Castanedagarcia, 26, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 11 on Papst Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.