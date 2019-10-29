FELONY ARRESTS
Charles Edgar Mitchell, 46, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 27 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Margaret Elizabeth Kelly, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 25 on County Road 23 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $33,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 24 on Pacific Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Ruben Villegas Cruz, 27, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 23 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Sean Thomas Cochrane, 33, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Jose Antonio Borjon, 36, of Los Angeles was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 at the CCC in Susanville and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 and arrest warrants for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while in prison camp and two special allegations.
Cody Alan Surber, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer, failure to appear on felony charges, violation of probation and other charges.
Jeffery Lee McDowell, 60, of Colusa was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 22 at the Colusa County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Georgia Mae Barrera, 54, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 21 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and damaging wireless communication device.
William Grant Crossley, 52, of Paradise was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 21 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.
Ronald Weston Wolfe, 73, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 21 and on County Road 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
DUI ARRESTS
Brandon Thomas Meeks, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 27 in the Walmart parking lot in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alfredo Carlos Mercado Valdez, 25, a transient was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 27 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a license.
Ivan Javier Castro, 29, of Riverbank was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 26 on Interstate 5 near Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 23, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on Highway 32 in Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Santos Salazar, 26, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.