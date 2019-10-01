FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan Kenneth Benjamin, 19, of Davis was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 29 on Highway 99 near County Road 33 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Michael James Lake, 43, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 29 on the 4700 block of Highway 99 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Stephen Michael Fisher, 32, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 25 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jonathan Scott Hanson, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 25 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of violation of parole.
Antonio Juarez Evaristo, 40, of Yuba City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 25 on the 1900 block of County Road KK near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of cultivate marijuana, rent storage for drug- related use, criminal conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.
Elizabeth Ramirez Navarro, 47, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Sept. 25 on the 1900 block of County Road KK near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of rent storage for drug-related use.
Jorge Rojas, 56, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 25 on the 1900 block of County Road KK near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of rent storage for drug- related use and criminal conspiracy.
Matthew James Fleming, 56, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 25 on Eighth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Francisco Lopez Llamas, 55, of Chula Vista was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Sept. 24 on County Road C near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $69,000 bail and suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Mario Alberto Madrigal, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on Porter Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $27,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Mary Edna Leste, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 23 near Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, failure to obey lawful order of the court and misdemeanor charges.
Zulema Medina, 38, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 23 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Enrique Lozano, 32, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 29 on Highway 32 near Road VV and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Bail was set at $6,000
Robert Nelson Fonseca Cervantes, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jimmey Allen McKinney, 68, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 25 on near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.